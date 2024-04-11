Steven Spielberg Used His Movies to Earn College Credits

Most people study for years on end and take tests to earn their college degree, but Steven Spielberg took a different path – he used his movies! Okay, in all honesty, Spielberg did take a number of classes and study a ton to get his degree, but it's pretty amazing that he was also able to use Jurassic Park and Schindler's List (both released in 1993) to earn credits in two separate college classes.

Not that Spielberg ever needed the degree, he's one of the most highly acclaimed and popular filmmakers to ever play the game. That said, what a cool way for one of the world's favorite artists to play the educational system and pass some classes. As if Spielberg needed any more ways to prove to us all that he's one of the coolest artists to ever walk the planet, he's also got this move under his belt. Steven Spielberg is undeniably one of the signature filmmakers of the last fifty years. He landed on the map with his 1971 made-for-TV thriller, Duel, but officially kicked off his career with the movies that followed soon after. Jaws shattered the box office and created the blockbuster. Spielberg showed his sentimental (and alien-obsessed) side with Close Encounters of the Third Kind, brought back serials with Raiders of the Lost Ark, then brought his most personal film yet with E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. There were a few omissions in there, yeah, but the big idea is that these successes were all within seven years of each othe

