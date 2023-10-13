Steve Smith Sr. blasts Broncos star receiver, says he will tell teams not to trade for him

Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. unleashed on Jerry Jeudy just before his Denver Broncos took the field Thursday night. Denver faced the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and before the game, Jeudy and Smith crossed paths in an awkward moment that turned hostile.

I'm sorry I said that you were JAG — just a guy — who's an average wide receiver they used a first-round pick on that isn't doing anything,' Smith said. 'I hope today that you actually show up in the way you haven't showed up in the last couple years since they drafted you.

Jerry Jeudy blew off NFL Network's Steve Smith, and Smith shredded Jeudy on air

