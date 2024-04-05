Steve Madden Launches New Fragrance 'Goldie'

Asked why he sought to reenter fragrance, Madden said, “with the brand exploding and the synergy of finding Parlux,” it was the perfect time to launch back into the category. How One Gift Industry Veteran Turned a Life-changing Trip Into a Life-changing Opportunity for Other Women Named after Madden’s tween daughter, the bergamot-, pear- and jasmine-infused fragrance offers up a fresh category to Madden brand loyalists, while aiming to resonate with the next generation of young consumers.

We’re looking to all of the brand’s existing consumers and fans…and also creating an entry point for these new and younger consumers — it unlocks that larger customer base,” Singer continued. Though Singer did not comment on sales expectations for the launch, industry sources think Goldie, which will sell at Macy’s, Amazon and via Steve Madden’s in-store and online direct-to-consumer channels, could reach $10 million in sales during its first two years on the marke

