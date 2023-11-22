A power struggle with another executive. A furious board seen as “hostile” by a director on his way out. A stripping of a founder’s power as his prized innovation struggled to sell. Steve Jobs’s departure from Apple in 1985 sent ripples through the technology world. It left many observers wondering whether and how Apple could move forward without its founder and famous innovator.
and his eventual hiring by Microsoft — which, with founder Bill Gates, was also a chief rival to Jobs and Apple decades ago. Jobs founded Apple as a 21-year-old college dropout in 1976 with friend Steve Wozniak. By 1984, Apple was introducing the Macintosh in a Super Bowl adby Advertising Age as the commercial of the decade. But sales of the Mac lagged, and Jobs, described by many at the time as “temperamental,” began clashing with John Sculley, an executiveat the time. The two were inseparable in Sculley’s first two years: Sculley ran company operations as Jobs led the Macintosh team. As the new computer’s revenue fell short of expectations, though, pressure grew for Apple to stabilize its busines
