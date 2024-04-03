Steve Clifford steps down as head coach of Charlotte Hornets

Clifford informed the team of his decision on Wednesday. He plans to remain on in an advisory role. Clifford is 45-112 in his two seasons of his second stint as coach of the Hornets and just 18-57 this season. He is 337-457 in parts of 10 seasons as a head coach, most of them in Charlotte. He started as a head coach in Charlotte in 2013, then spent three seasons as coach of Orlando before returning to the Hornets.

Which NBA teams have clinched a playoff or play-in spot? Tracking 2024 postseason berths This is the second major move under new owners Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall after Mitch Kupchak stepped down as general manager midseason and was later replaced by Jeff Peterson. “This is the appropriate time for me to step down,” Clifford said in a statement. “I believe this is best for me and the organization. I’m excited about the future of the Hornets – our young core of players, Jeff’s leadership of our basketball operations and Rick and Gabe's vision for the organizatio

