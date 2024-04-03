Steve Burns from 'Blue's Clues' is checking in with his adult audience on TikTok

On Sept. 8, 1996, Steve Burns first popped his head out of the red-curtained window attached to a yellow house during the opening credits of “Blue’s Clues.” With his prolonged eye contact and thought-provoking questions followed by calming silence, Steve made kids watching at home feel heard, even if they were separated by a screen. Nearly 28 years later, Burns, now 50, can be found on TikTok doing something similar for his child-now-turned-adult audience.
“Hey, I’m checking in,” Burns says in his latest clip that went viral last month. “What’s going on?” For those who aren’t checking in with Burns periodically, it might appear as though nothing has changed in the decades that followed his departure from “Blues Clues” in January 2002, since his disposition is so similar to how it was back then. In his final episode of “Blue’s Clues” over two decades ago, Burns’ character announced he was passing his green-striped shirt duties over to Joe, Steve’s younger brothe
