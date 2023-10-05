Steve Bannon Issues Warning About Jim Jordan's House Speaker Bid

Donald Trump's endorsement of Representative Jim Jordan as the next Republican House speaker hasn't convinced former White House adviser Steve Bannon, who warns a Jordan speakership could be mired in the same 'controlled opposition' that has previously rendered the congressman ineffective.

Donald Trump's endorsement of Representative Jim Jordan as the next Republican House speaker hasn't convinced former White House adviser Steve Bannon, who warns a Jordan speakership could be mired in the same 'controlled opposition' that has previously rendered the congressman ineffective.'Jim Jordan was @ one time a champion, but over the past few years has acted almost like 'controlled opposition'... impeachment and weaponization have been non events —@ best. With thorough vetting in all areas and a deep understanding of the specifics of what a Jordan Speakership would actually entail, he may eventually be the right pick,' Bannon wrote on Thursday on the social media website GETTR.Trump, however, offered his 'complete and total endorsement' to Jordan in a Truth Social post on Thursday, referring to the Ohio congressman as a 'star' who is 'respected by all.' Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee who did not vote to oust now former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, is vying for the position also wanted by fellow Republican and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.Vacating McCarthy was an endeavor successfully executed by over a handful of hardline conservatives, notably Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, who used the recently avoided government shutdown as impetus to challenge the top House Republican on spending and adding on to the national debt.'Jim has a masters degree in Education from Ohio State University & a Law Degree from Capital University,' Trump wrote on Truth Social. 'He is STRONG on Crime, Borders, our Military/Vets, & 2nd Amendment. Jim, his wife, Polly, & family are outstanding - He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!'Meanwhile, Trump's name has been floated by conservatives like Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Troy Nehls of Texas to be the next speaker, with the former president telling Fox News Digital on Thursday that he would act as House speaker for a 'short period' while they found in a permanent replacement.Bannon, who served as a close adviser in Trump's White House, also questioned on Friday Jordan's support of a continuing resolution (CR) to keep the government open, something that Bannon is diametrically opposed to. He has previously expressed to Newsweek that CRs should be a non-negotiable for House Republicans, refusing to support those who don't want to reduce federal spending.When asked about what he would impose to his conference as speaker, Jordan told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday that the current stop-gap measure keeping the government open needs to be addressed as a main priority by Republicans before it runs out again on November 17.'We have to have a plan that 218 of us support on how we're gonna deal with that, how are we gonna deal when we get to November 17—we can't have the same thing unfold that unfolded last week,' Jordan said. 'I think that we have to look at another stop-gap measure that would kick in the 1 percent cut.'One of the biggest geopolitical questions stemming from whoever is voted as the next House speaker revolves around continued U.S. funding for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.While conservatives like Scalise have continually supported financial aid for the Eastern European nation, Jordan has been the opposite and voted against nearly every piece of legislation since Russia's February 2022 invasion.Jordan maintained his position earlier this week.'The most pressing issue on Americans' minds is not Ukraine,' Jordan told reporters in Washington D.C. 'It is the border situation and crime on the streets.'He expounded on his stance in a Fox News interview, questioning why continuous aid is being presented when it remains unclear what the proverbial end game is regarding the conflict.'No one can tell me what the objective is,' Jordan said. 'Is it some kind of negotiated peace? Is it driving them out of eastern Ukraine? Is it driving them out of Crimea?... So until you can tell me the goal, I don't think we should continue to send money there particularly when we have the problems we have on our border so that's fundamental.'He also questioned how financial aid already approved and sent has been spent and whether dollars have been wasted by Ukrainian counterparts.Newsweek reached out to Jordan via email and Bannon via phone for comment.

