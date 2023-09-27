Stepson arrested in execution of 80-year-old on NYC street

The victim’s stepson – who has not been formally charged – was apprehended around 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reading, Pennsylvania. “He was retired but was always a hardworking family man. If he wasn’t working he was the family’s handyman even as a retiree and he always enjoyed helping,” she continued, adding that her father “never went out late at night, especially alone.
Valerio, who was originally from the Dominican Republic, lived with his family in the Bronx for over a decade and “never had any concerns” about the area, Geraldine insisted. The black-clad gunman can be seen riding his bike down the block as the victim and his wife arrive.The gunman fled on his bike after the shooting and remains at large.“He really didn’t like leaving the house. He was a homebody. My mother would go to family events and he would stay. I was surprised he went to this one,” his other stepson Alex Rodriguez, 43, told The Post.
The 80-year-old had just returned home from a Sweet 16 celebration in Westchester when he was fatally shot.Valerio and his wife, Luz Collado, had just been dropped off outside their home after attending a Sweet 16 party in Westchester County when he was shot.“My father was a healthy, strong 80-year-old adored by all family and friends,” Valerio’s daughter, Geraldine Valerio, told The Post.
The Reading Police Department could not immediately be reached for a comment Wednesday morning.