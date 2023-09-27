Stepson arrested in execution of 80-year-old on NYC street

The victim’s stepson – who has not been formally charged – was apprehended around 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reading, Pennsylvania. “He was retired but was always a hardworking family man. If he wasn’t working he was the family’s handyman even as a retiree and he always enjoyed helping,” she continued, adding that her father “never went out late at night, especially alone.

”

Valerio, who was originally from the Dominican Republic, lived with his family in the Bronx for over a decade and “never had any concerns” about the area, Geraldine insisted. The black-clad gunman can be seen riding his bike down the block as the victim and his wife arrive.The gunman fled on his bike after the shooting and remains at large.“He really didn’t like leaving the house. He was a homebody. My mother would go to family events and he would stay. I was surprised he went to this one,” his other stepson Alex Rodriguez, 43, told The Post.

Read more:

nypost »

Republican debate: Seven candidates qualify for second GOP debate WednesdaySeven GOP 2024 presidential candidates have qualified for the second Republican debate set for Wednesday evening.

NYC Inundated with Unregistered Cars, Illegal Drivers, and ViolenceStaten Island residents are complaining to police and elected officials that migrants are turning the streets into a 'demolition derby.'

Mom, teen daughter and pet dog found dead in NYC home in horrific sceneThe mother’s body was found face up in the living room with a slash wound to the face, while her daughter was found face down with head trauma.

Seven GOP presidential candidates are set to debate Wednesday nightFormer Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson did not make the stage after he failed to meet the RNC’s criteria. And former president Donald Trump will once again skip it.

Dangerous jewelry thief pistol whips, pepper sprays his victims in NYC robbery spreeDetectives in the Bronx want to find the gunman behind a violent robbery spree that includes a long list of at least 10 assaults, according to the NYPD. The alleged perp is linked to a list of robberies stretching all the way back to early April of this year. Police believe he’s responsible for four attacks in that month before…

The 80-year-old had just returned home from a Sweet 16 celebration in Westchester when he was fatally shot.Valerio and his wife, Luz Collado, had just been dropped off outside their home after attending a Sweet 16 party in Westchester County when he was shot.“My father was a healthy, strong 80-year-old adored by all family and friends,” Valerio’s daughter, Geraldine Valerio, told The Post.

“He was retired but was always a hardworking family man. If he wasn’t working he was the family’s handyman even as a retiree and he always enjoyed helping,” she continued, adding that her father “never went out late at night, especially alone.”

Valerio, who was originally from the Dominican Republic, lived with his family in the Bronx for over a decade and “never had any concerns” about the area, Geraldine insisted.

The black-clad gunman can be seen riding his bike down the block as the victim and his wife arrive.The gunman fled on his bike after the shooting and remains at large.“He really didn’t like leaving the house. He was a homebody. My mother would go to family events and he would stay. I was surprised he went to this one,” his other stepson Alex Rodriguez, 43, told The Post.

The Reading Police Department could not immediately be reached for a comment Wednesday morning.