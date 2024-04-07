Stephen Strasburg Officially Retires from MLB

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has officially retired from Major League Baseball. Strasburg, who was named the World Series MVP in 2019, had his career hampered by injuries. The announcement was made on April 6, 2024.

