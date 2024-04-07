Stephen Strasburg Listed as Retired by Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball has listed Stephen Strasburg as retired. Strasburg was the 2019 World Series MVP whose career was derailed by injuries. The outcome had been expected but it was unclear as to when it would be official. In August, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Strasburg had decided not to try to resume pitching. The 35-year-old Strasburg was a hard-throwing right-hander who was the No.

1 overall pick in the 2009 amateur draft and briefly rose to stardom, leading the franchise to the first championship in Nationals history. But he has not pitched since June 9, 2022 — his only start that season, which lasted 4 2/3 innings before going back on the injured list. He had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve and blood disorder that involved removing a rib and two neck muscles

Stephen Strasburg Retired Major League Baseball Injuries World Series MVP Pitching Nationals Championship Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

