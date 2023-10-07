Stephen King’s Pet Sematary Has An Official Origin 40 Years After The Book’s Publication

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The mysterious origin of Stephen King's Pet Sematary has finally been revealed decades after the book was released in the prequel film, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. Pet Sematary is one of the most harrowing books by the prolific horror writer who based the story on a number of real-life elements he experienced.

5 Ludlow Was Founded & The Sematary's Powers Were Awoken In 1674 Pet Sematary: Bloodlines spends a considerable amount of time unraveling the mystery as a young Jud Crandall reads through old journals and diaries about the town's founding.

The settlers managed to put a stop to the rampage by piercing Ludlow through the eye. From that time onward, they swore to protect the land and ensure the evil of that tainted land was not activated again. Both to honor the early victim and remind the settlers what it was they were protecting, they named the land Ludlow. headtopics.com

3 Ludlow's Namesake Was Possessed By The Wendigo In the original novel and films, it is revealed that a Wendigo is an evil spirit speaking to the inhabitants of Ludlow and taking control of the bodies of the dead. Ludlow himself was an early victim of this possession just as the future deceased victims were.

2 Ludlow's Founding Families Are Cursed To Remain In Town The settlers who followed Ludlow and uncovered the secrets of the cursed burial grounds became intertwined with the dark history of the place. They settled the land, called it Ludlow after the earlier victim, and passed the legend and the weighty responsibility down their generational lines. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines' Director on Stephen King's Book, Paramount+Lindsey Anderson Beer on her directorial debut 'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines' for Paramount+.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Tries Hard To Justify Existence {Review}Pet Sematary is now a franchise but an unlikely one. Almost nobody asked for sequels to the reboot from 2019, so Paramount has decided to give us a prequel. Most rolled their eyes when it was announce

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines - Lindsey Anderson Beer Talks Prequel MovieThe screenwriter-turned-director boasts a lengthy list of IP involvement, including 'Trek' — which afforded her a front row seat to Tarantino expounding for 20 minutes straight about what his R-rated movie could be.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Ending ExplainedThe new prequel establishes some major mythology for the Stephen King world.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Pet Sematary: Bloodlines director Lindsey Anderson Beer discusses turning one chapter of the Stephen King classic into a feature film.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Pet Sematary prequel introduces a new piece of lore for how to kill the resurrected creatures, but it affects the rest of Stephen King's World