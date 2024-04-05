Stephen King's Debut Novel 'Carrie' Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Fifty years ago, two titans of horror that became formative in my love of the genre began their journey to icon status, but while John Carpenter was still fumbling about with a Beach Ball in Dark Star, Stephen King was unwittingly about to change the face of horror forever. On May 5, 1974, Stephen King published his debut novel , Carrie . A tragic tale of a special teenage misfit who has to endure the hardships of high school while dealing with even darker forces.

Carrie White is special because she has telekinetic powers, but this gift is drowned out by an abusive home life and constant torment at school. The world seems to hate Carrie, and surely, one day, it will push her too far, but what will be the catalyst?That’s the hook for Carrie. As she commandeers her sad, friendless existence, you feel the anxiety of her encounter with any other person in the town of Chamberlain, Maine. Even kindness towards her comes with a heavy dollop of pit

