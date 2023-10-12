Stephen A. Smith Opens Up About Mental Health When Discussing Dak Prescott

ESPN First Take personality Stephen A. Smith has been a vocal critic of the Dallas Cowboys over the years, taking to Twitter whenever the team struggles to cackle at fans.

'In his video, Smith said he knows all too well how painful it is to lose a family member to cancer. His mother, Janet, died in 2017.'When I went back and read what said and the difficulties his brother had, ladies and gentlemen, I can relate,' Smith said. 'I never thought about killing myself, but for two years, every single day at some moment in time I wished I was dead.

Read more:

Newsweek »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Rich Paul hits Stephen A. Smith with 'low blow' about his sisterRich Paul had the last laugh when he dropped a joke about Stephen A. Smith’s sister, Carmen during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday.

Stephen A. Smith opens up about mental health battle, how he recovered from low pointStephen A. Smith took a serious tone when he revealed a time when he dealt with mental health struggles.

Stephen A. Smith: Marcellus Wiley crossed a line with Max Kellerman commentsStephen A. Smith didn’t appreciate Marcellus Wiley weighing in on the Max Kellerman saga.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith Separated in 2016Jada Pinkett Smith said she and husband Will Smith have been separated since 2016.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been separated since 2016, she saysJada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith have lived what she says are 'completely separate lives' since 2016. Pinkett Smith made the revelation in an interview with Hoda Kotb.

Jada Pinkett Smith Labeled 'Toxic' Over Will Smith Revelations'[Pinkett Smith] is officially the worst wife in the world,' commented one social media user. 'She must have something on him cos how does he stay silent and 'supportive,'' said another.