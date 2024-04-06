Stephen A. Smith and Charles Barkley Discuss Sports and Politics on Podcast

Longtime sports commentator and television host Stephen A Smith was joined by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkely during a late February edition of his podcast, 'The Stephen A. Smith Show.' Smith and Barkley discussed a variety of sports-related topics during their hour-long conversation, including Barkley's well-known dislike of the city of San Antonio . 'We all know which city hates you the most right? … That San Antonio ,' Smith quipped.

But the conversation later pivoted to politics. Smith brought up Barkley's CNN program with Gayle King. Barkley said, although he was not particularly interested in adding to his workload, he believed it was important to do the show, and he was happy to work with King, whom he holds in high regard. 'I didn't want to work to be honest with you, and Gayle didn't want to work more, but we wanted to work together because I (have) a lot of love and respect for Gayle,' Barkley note

Stephen A. Smith Charles Barkley Podcast Sports Politics San Antonio Gayle King

