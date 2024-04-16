Steph Curry's Daughter Riley Stuns Fans with Her Growth at NBA Game

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry talks to the media with his daughter Riley after their 104-90 win against the Houston Rockets for Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference finals at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif, on Wednesday, May 27, 2015. It’s been a little while since Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry won his first NBA championship in 2015 — and that season introduced the world to his adorable toddler, Riley.

Well, Steph brought now 11-year-old Riley to the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center on Friday, and fans were in disbelief at how much and how tall she’s grown.Riley is into sports, like her dad, but it’s not basketball. Volleyball is Riley’s thing, following in the footsteps of Steph’s mom, Sonya Curry, who played volleyball at Virginia Tech.It is unclear if Riley’s siblings Ryan, 8, and Canon, 5, are keen on sports.

