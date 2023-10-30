Stellantis Leapmotor Deal Wins Mixed Reviews As It Seeks EV Traction

of China was welcomed by some analysts as vital in its bid to survive, or even thrive, as the electric car revolution gains pace. Some though considered it a bit risky.

Stellantis, with its huge collection of mass market brands including Jeep, RAM, Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat, Vauxhall and Opel, plus luxury names like Maserati, was considered a bit late to the electric car party. But the recent embarrassing scaleback of over-ambitious plans by EV leading lights like Volkswagen, Ford, Mercedes and General Motors could make CEO Carlos Tavares look far-sighted.

Stellantis, formed in 2021 by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s Peugeot-Citroen, is buying a 21% stake in EV maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technologies in a $1.6 billion deal. The plan is for Stellantis to set up a European venture to sell and make Leapmotor’s products outside of China, starting later next year. Stellantis will hold 51%. headtopics.com

The deal shows how China is moving from receiving old Western technology to becoming a prime mover in the EV world. In the summer Volkswagen and Xpeng agreed a deal which would allow VW to use Chinese technology. Leapmotor needs to rapidly expand in its home market where a shakeout threatens to eliminate the laggards.

The Wall Street Journal’s Heard on the Street columnist Stephen Wilmot wondered if it was a bit of a gamble. “The big risk is that Leapmotor isn’t actually the next BYD, as Stellantis appears to hope. The Chinese EV market has been tough this year, not least because of Tesla’s price cuts and many expect a shakeout. Leapmotor is expected to burn through $760 million this year, which is presumably one reason it is happy to take Stellantis’s money,” Wilmot said.“Market leader BYD aside, guessing which Chinese EV startup will come out on top seems a high-risk game. headtopics.com

