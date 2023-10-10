Stein kicks off 'NC Strong' tour for North Carolina governor, with Cooper as special guest

FILE - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks at a campaign party hosted by Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley, Nov. 8, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. Stein, a North Carolina gubernatorial candidate, is holding his most public campaign event to date, nine months after the Democrat entered the race. The sitting attorney general on Tuesday, Oct.

The sitting attorney general was set to hold on Tuesday a rally on the Shaw University campus in Raleigh. Stein’s campaign billed the event as the first stop of his “NC Strong” statewide tour, designed for him to listen to the public’s concerns and to share his vision for the state.

Scheduled to attend with Stein is the man he wants to succeed. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is barred from seeking a third consecutive term. Stein's campaign says other tour stops include Elizabeth City and Asheville, and many points in between.

