Stefon Diggs traded to Houston Texans after tension with Buffalo Bills

After a successful run with the Minnesota Vikings, star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2020. Diggs teamed up with quarterback Josh Allen. The Diggs-Allen combo was initially one of the most formidable tandems in the NFL , but in recent years, the tension seemingly began to bubble up around Diggs. Earlier this week, Diggs' marriage with the Bills came to an end as the wideout was traded to the Houston Texans , ESPN reported.

While the eventual parting of ways became somewhat expected recently, a couple of years ago NFL legend Tom Brady hinted that the move would happen. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM In 2022, Brady and quarterback Aaron Rodgers went up against Allen and Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes in The Match. At one point during the golf tournament, Brady jokingly told Allen that one of the key players on his team would soon leave Buffalo. 'Davante left , Tyreek left you, Patrick,' a midc'd Brady sai

