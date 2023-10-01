Stefon Diggs showers fans with beer as he leads Bills to massive win over Dolphins

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills celebrates his touchdown reception against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York.Diggs’ first touchdown came with 10:02 remaining in the first half on an 11-yard pass from Josh Allen. He immediately ran toward the celebrating Bills Mafia and crashed two beer cans together, creating a geyser of alcohol all over the fans, his teammates and the CBS cameras.

Diggs finished with six catches for 120 yards and the three scores. Allen finished with 320 passing yards four touchdown passes and one on the ground. His fourth touchdown pass went to Gabe Davis. The Dolphins had no answer on offense or defense despite putting up 70 points on the Denver Broncos last week and only allowing 20.

Tua Tagovailoa was 25-for-35 with 282 passing yards, a touchdown pass to Braxton Berrios and one touchdown. De'Von Archane had another great game on the ground. He rushed for 101 yards on eight carries. He had two scores.

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills celebrates his touchdown reception against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York.Diggs’ first touchdown came with 10:02 remaining in the first half on an 11-yard pass from Josh Allen. He immediately ran toward the celebrating Bills Mafia and crashed two beer cans together, creating a geyser of alcohol all over the fans, his teammates and the CBS cameras.Later in the quarter, Diggs ran a deep curl route and broke away from a Dolphins defender. He then avoided another tackler and broke free for a 55-yard touchdown. Buffalo had a 28-14 lead and went into halftime with a 31-14 lead.Late in the third quarter, Buffalo went up 21 points when Allen found Diggs for a 13-yard touchdown. It was the wide receiver’s third touchdown of the game and the first three-touchdown game since Sept. 19 against the Tennessee Titans.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills passes against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023.