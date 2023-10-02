Steelers plane delayed for second time in two weeks

Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content DeskFlight delayFILE PHOTO: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers leaps over Jimmie Ward #1 of the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. The Steelers had another flight delay, the second in two weeks.Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content DeskThe Pittsburgh Steelers are just having a run of bad luck.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are just having a run of bad luck.

The men of Black and Gold first lost to the Houston Texans 30-6 on Sunday but then when they wanted to get out of town, they were delayed for another plane issue. A team spokesperson said that there were mechanical issues with the aircraft,reported. The Steelers flight finally got cleared to take off around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

Last week, the Steelers had to make an emergency landing in Kansas City, sitting on the plane for more than 6 hours as they waited for a new plane to be flown from Atlanta to Kansas City before returning to Pittsburgh,The Steelers won’t have to contend with flight issues this coming weekend.

They’re home at Heinz Field to take on the Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m.,