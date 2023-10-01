Steelers' Mike Tomlin furious after demoralizing loss to Texans, vows changes

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 30only mustered up six points in a 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday and head coach Mike Tomlin was furious in his postgame press conference.

The Steelers scored two field goals in the third quarter – it was the only scoring the team did all day. Kenny Pickett left the game early with a knee injury. Pittsburgh racked up 225 total yards on 10 drives and allowed 451 yards on defense on the same number of drives.Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revs up the large traveling Steeler crowd before the game against the Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston on October 1, 2023.Tomlin vowed there would be changes coming.

"Hell yeah, there's going to be changes," he said via ESPN."That was an ugly product we put out there today, and so we’re not going to do the same things and hope for a different outcome. What those changes are, we’ll put together a plan in preparation this week."has come under fire in recent weeks as the offense continues to sputter. The defense, which was supposed to be the team's strong suit coming into the game, was lit up by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Steelers vs. Texans FREE LIVE STREAM (10/1/23): Watch NFL Week 4 onlineThe Pittsburgh Steelers, led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, meet the Houston Texans in Week 4 of the NFL season on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

Texans lead Steelers 7-0 in first quarter | Live now on KHOU 11It's a game that features Texans' great JJ Watt being inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

Houston Texans lead Pittsburg Steelers 10-0The Houston Texans take on the Pittsburg Steelers. Get live updates.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud continues hot start with touchdown pass vs. SteelersThe Texans overcame an overturned touchdown and a couple of penalties to get on the board first vs. the Steelers.

Steelers LT Suffers Knee Injury vs. TexansBroderick Jones will replace the injured offensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ruled out with knee injury after taking sack vs. TexansPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was helped off the field with a knee injury on Sunday afternoon after taking an awkward sack at NRG Stadium.

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 30only mustered up six points in a 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday and head coach Mike Tomlin was furious in his postgame press conference.

The Steelers scored two field goals in the third quarter – it was the only scoring the team did all day. Kenny Pickett left the game early with a knee injury. Pittsburgh racked up 225 total yards on 10 drives and allowed 451 yards on defense on the same number of drives.Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revs up the large traveling Steeler crowd before the game against the Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston on October 1, 2023.Tomlin vowed there would be changes coming.

"Hell yeah, there's going to be changes," he said via ESPN."That was an ugly product we put out there today, and so we’re not going to do the same things and hope for a different outcome. What those changes are, we’ll put together a plan in preparation this week."has come under fire in recent weeks as the offense continues to sputter. The defense, which was supposed to be the team's strong suit coming into the game, was lit up by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

HOBBLED MATTHEW STAFFORD FINDS PUKA NACUA TO GIVE RAMS VICTORY OVER COLTS IN OT

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) is helped off the field after an injury during the second half against the Texans in Houston on Oct. 1, 2023.Nico Collins has seven catches on nine targets for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Dalton Schultz added one touchdown to go along with his 42 receptions and a touchdown.Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins, left, and quarterback C.J. Stroud celebrate after they connected for a touchdown during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oct. 1, 2023, in Houston.Pittsburgh came into the game with a -14 point differential despite having two wins. The team hasn’t scored more than 26 points this season and haven’t topped 30 or more points since Nov. 20 last year.