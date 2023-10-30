Steelers' Diontae Johnson rips referees after loss to Jaguars: 'Got paid good'

Rapper GloRilla freaks out while meeting Steelers coach“They wanted them to win. They was calling … everything was in their favor. Every little call,” Johnson told reporters. “But it is what it is. I’m moving on from it. I’m ready for Thursday.”

The Jaguars and Steelers both had six penalties — and the Jaguars actually accrued 72 penalty yards to the Steelers’ 52 — but a lot of the frustration seems to stem from one particular call that Johnson believes affected the game.

Trailing 9-3 at the end of the first half, the Steelers seemingly converted a 56-yard field goal by Chris Boswell that would have cut the deficit to three points entering the half.But the referees instead called offsides on Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo, which pushed the kick to 61 yards.Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after the game headtopics.com

. “Offsides, aligned offsides on a guard, on a field-goal protection. It didn’t matter what they said, I just have never seen that.”“Refs were just killing us the whole game,” Johnson said. “I didn’t like the refs today. They must’ve got paid good today or something, but they blew — that field goal, that hurt us coming into the half. We needed that. … That field goal hurt us.”It did, however, halt the Steelers’ momentum heading into halftime.

Johnson said the Steelers can’t dwell on the referees too long with an upcoming “Thursday Night Football” home game against the Titans.“They was calling some stupid stuff. They should get fined for calling bad, making worse, terrible calls and stuff like that,” Johnson said. “That’s how pissed I am. They cost us the game. I don’t care what nobody say. They cost us the game. headtopics.com

