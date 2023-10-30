Steelers Baffled By Controversial Call in Loss

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers frequently fell on the wrong side of some important calls in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but one flag just before halftime had them particularly confused.

The Steelers were flagged for an offensive offsides penalty as they lined up for a 55-yard field goal attempt, trailing 6-3. The extra five yards of distance proved costly as Chris Boswell pulled the kick too far right. Head coach Mike Tomlin was surprised by the call.

"I didn't get a lot of dialogue ," Tomlin said."I hadn't seen that called in 17 years of standing on the sidelines. Offsides, aligned offsides, on a guard on a field goal protection. It didn't matter what they said. I hadn't seen that."

Offensive lineman Issac Seumalo, the one who drew the flag, didn't understand it either. He claimed he didn't get an explanation from the officials either and felt that he didn't align any differently than he has on every field goal attempt of his career.

"Obviously the referees saw something different," Seumalo said."I'm sure in a couple of days we will get a nice little apology. That will warm my heart." Wide receiver Diontae Johnson was less diplomatic with his comments postgame, saying he thought the referees wanted Jacksonville to win and that the offsides call was a crucial turning point in the game.

"That field goal coming into the half, we needed that," Johnson said."They got the ball back, we might have gotten the ball back at the end of the game. Who knows? That field goal hurt us.”

