Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett walks off the field after being injured during the first half of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. (Matt Freed/AP)

They lost their quarterback. They lost their standout safety. And they lost their footing, more figuratively than literally, as they suffered a 20-10 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars that ended their winning streak at two and dropped them to 4-3.“We didn’t do enough over the course of the 60 minutes to secure victory,” Coach Mike Tomlin said. “I thought we were closing the distance in the second half.

“I didn’t get a lot of dialogue ,” Tomlin said during his postgame news conference. “I hadn’t seen that call in 17 years of standing on the sidelines — offside, the line offside on a guard on the field goal protection. So, you know, it didn’t matter what they said. … I have never seen that.”Referee Alan Eck told a pool reporter: “The right guard was lined up in the neutral zone. His head was over the back edge of the ball, so by rule that’s an offensive offside foul. headtopics.com

In a world where looking at the QB wrong gets you flagged for roughing the passer, a LEGITIMATE driving him into the ground gets no flag...The Jaguars won their fifth straight game to improve to 6-2. In Johnson’s view, they had help from the officials.

Said star pass rusher T.J. Watt: “I don’t have time to look around and point blame. None of us are playing the way that we should right now.” “The defense played really well again,” said Mitch Trubisky, who replaced Pickett. “We’ve just got to be more consistent on offense and just continue to go out there, execute and make plays. We had one good drive. We went down and scored. It’s got to be more consistent than that. We’ve got to pull together and flush this one and go get one on a short week.” headtopics.com

