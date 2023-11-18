Steelers and Browns Prepare for Matchup with Identical Records

There’s something notably different, maybe even a little bit odd about Sunday’s matchup between the Steelers and Browns . While the AFC North rivals have identical 6-3 records, questions at quarterback (a new one for the Browns this week) and two of the NFL’s most rabid fan bases, there may be a slight variation separating the teams.“They’re probably playing better than anyone right now,” said Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin, never one to pass out unwarranted praise.
“They’ve got an awesome collection of talent, and then they’ve got an awesome schematic approach to that collection of talent.” While not to be confused with Pittsburgh’s famed Steel Curtain defense of the 1970s, Cleveland’s no-nickname unit has has been the league’s top-ranked most of this season, and the Browns are about to lean on All-World edge rusher Myles Garrett and Co. more than ever. With quarterback Deshaun Watson done for the season with a fracture in his right shoulder, the Browns will count on their defense to carry them. That’s not necessarily new as Cleveland’s defense — ranked No
