Steam Limited Time Deal Gives You $50 Games for Just $1

A new Steam limited time deal gives you two games that normally cost a combined $50 for just $1. The 98 percent off discount comes the way of Fanatical, an online video game retailer that sells authorized game keys and because it gets these keys in bulk it can often provide said keys at dirt cheap prices.

As for the games, they come the way of Double Damage Games, with one releasing in 2015 and the other, its sequel, coming out in 2020. The former normally runs at $19.99, while the latter normally runs at $29.99. Below you can check out both games. In addition to a trailer and an official game description is information about Steam Deck compatibility and each game's Steam User Review rating.

Rebel Galaxy:"Rebel Galaxy is a swashbuckling space adventure, with action-packed combat, exploration, discovery, trade, and"negotiation" with the outlandish denizens at the edge of the known universe.

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw:"Out of cash, out of luck, out on the fringe. Juno Markev has a killer to tail, a debt to pay, and more trouble headed her way. Rebel Galaxy Outlaw takes place in a greasy, blue-collar world of outlaws, truckers, cops and thieves.

For more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be checking out these games now that they are $0.

