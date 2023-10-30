Steam Deal Makes Popular AAA Games Just $1

A new Steam deal gives you popular AAA games for just $1 a game, however, you need to buy all five to get them at this price. In other words, you need to fork over $5, and in return, you will get five popular, albeit older, AAA games from WB Games. Better yet, the deal, which comes the way of Humble Bundle, is raising money for charity.

Naturally, this deal is only available for a limited time. More specifically, it's only available for 18 days, and 14 hours, and 20 minutes at the moment of writing this. If you're interested in the deal, click here. And for what it's worth, you're not going to find these games for cheaper than $1. They are older, but they are never made this cheap.

Below, you can read more about each game featured in the deal and check out a trailer for each game featured in the deal: Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition"Batman: Arkham City builds upon the intense, atmospheric foundation of Batman: Arkham Asylum, sending players flying through the expansive Arkham City – five times larger than the game world in Batman: Arkham Asylum – the new maximum security 'home' for all of Gotham City's thugs, gangsters and insane criminal masterminds. headtopics.com

Mad Max: "Become Mad Max, the lone warrior in a savage post-apocalyptic world where cars are the key to survival. In this action-packed, open world, third person action game, you must fight to stay alive in The Wasteland, using brutal on-ground and vehicular against vicious gangs of bandits. A reluctant hero with an instinct for survival, Max wants nothing more than to leave the madness behind and find solace in the storied 'Plains of Silence.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition"Fight through Mordor and uncover the truth of the spirit that compels you, discover the origins of the Rings of Power, build your legend and ultimately confront the evil of Sauron in this new chronicle of Middle-earth. Winner of multiple awards including Game of the Year, Best Action Game and the most innovative game of this generation. headtopics.com

