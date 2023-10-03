The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr.

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said before Tuesday’s AL Wild Card opener against Toronto that the speed potential of backup outfielder Andrew Stevenson was a big factor in Stevenson earning one of the last roster spots for the series.

“You start getting in these close ball games in the eighth or ninth inning, you need a run. Your leadoff guy on, putting something like that in the game creates a lot of issues for the other team. We know it because we experience it on that side of the ball, too. Everyone sees it. Everyone feels it and knows that there’s a lot of ways to score when you have an elite baserunner out there.

It’s a dramatic change from 2022, when the Texas Rangers led the majors with 128 steals, a total that would have ranked only 12th this season. The Rangers stole two bases inAcuña, a leading NL MVP candidate along with the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, supplies speed and power as the face of the game’s new look. headtopics.com

Acuña and the Braves, who led the majors with 104 wins, will play the winner of the Philadelphia-Miami NL Wild Card Series.

Acuña wins Baseball Digest player of the year; Cole and Bautista also honoredRonald Acuña Jr. has been selected major league player of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay after hitting 41 home runs and stealing 73 bases for the Atlanta Braves.

Acuña, el jugador del año para Baseball DigestRonald Acuña Jr. fue proclamado como el mejor jugador del año en las Grandes Ligas por la revista Baseball Digest y eBay tras una temporada en la que bateó 41 jonrones y se robó 73 bases para los Bravos de Atlanta.