Stay-at-home mom wins prizes by entering online competitions

A mom of two is playing her odds … for a living. Rebecca MacBain is a stay-at-home mom who started entering giveaways and online competitions while on maternity leave in 2016. The 37-year-old said the first competition she won was for a hamper full of baby products and clothes. That's when she was on maternity leave , she told SWNS — so the timing couldn't have been better.
'QUIT-TOK' GOES VIRAL AMONG YOUNGER WORKERS AS JOB EXPERTS CAUTION AGAINST PUBLIC PRONOUNCEMENTS "I had a eureka moment when I was on maternity leave and had a bit of extra time," she said. After MacBain returned to work, she said child care was costing her over $800 a month, so she decided to quit her job to be a stay-at-home mom while entering these online giveaways. "It’s an absolute buzz — it doesn’t matter if it’s a big prize or little prize," the Lancashire, England, resident noted to SWNS. Now, MacBain said she spends about two hours each day entering 100 competitions while her youngest child nap
Stay-At-Home Mom Online Competitions Prizes Maternity Leave Quitting Job
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »
Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »
Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »
Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »