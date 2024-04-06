Stay-at-home mom wins prizes by entering online competitions

A mom of two is playing her odds … for a living. Rebecca MacBain is a stay-at-home mom who started entering giveaways and online competitions while on maternity leave in 2016. The 37-year-old said the first competition she won was for a hamper full of baby products and clothes. That's when she was on maternity leave , she told SWNS — so the timing couldn't have been better.

'QUIT-TOK' GOES VIRAL AMONG YOUNGER WORKERS AS JOB EXPERTS CAUTION AGAINST PUBLIC PRONOUNCEMENTS "I had a eureka moment when I was on maternity leave and had a bit of extra time," she said. After MacBain returned to work, she said child care was costing her over $800 a month, so she decided to quit her job to be a stay-at-home mom while entering these online giveaways. "It’s an absolute buzz — it doesn’t matter if it’s a big prize or little prize," the Lancashire, England, resident noted to SWNS. Now, MacBain said she spends about two hours each day entering 100 competitions while her youngest child nap

