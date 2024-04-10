Statue of Liberty Struck by Lightning During Severe Thunderstorms in New York

On April 3, residents in the New York state area experienced severe thunderstorms with heavy rain. The National Weather Service put out high wind and flood warnings. Images of the Statue of Liberty being struck by lightning began to pop up on social media . With artificial intelligence generated images becoming increasingly popular online, people often question whether images like this are real or have been edited. A VERIFY reader texted us one of those images, asking if it really happened.
The photos were taken from Liberty State Park in New Jersey around 6 p.m
Statue of Liberty's Torch Struck by Lightning During StormA photo taken during storms in the Tri-state area appears to show the Statue of Liberty's torch getting zinged by a bolt of lightning. Lady Liberty is used to being zapped, reportedly being struck by lightning several times a year. An exact number is not known, but her height and copper coating, which conducts electricity, make her an easy target. Since 1886, Lady Liberty has stood on Liberty Island as a sentinel for liberty and justice for all, but she hasn't always been green. When the statue was completed in 1886, the copper panels shined like a new penny. However, over the years, the copper color shifted to green as the metal oxidized. The sculptor had no idea that the copper statue would change into its iconic greenish-blue color some 20 years later.
