Statue of Liberty Struck by Lightning During Severe Thunderstorms in New York

On April 3, residents in the New York state area experienced severe thunderstorms with heavy rain. The National Weather Service put out high wind and flood warnings. Images of the Statue of Liberty being struck by lightning began to pop up on social media . With artificial intelligence generated images becoming increasingly popular online, people often question whether images like this are real or have been edited. A VERIFY reader texted us one of those images, asking if it really happened.

The photos were taken from Liberty State Park in New Jersey around 6 p.m

