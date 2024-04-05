Statue of Liberty's Torch Struck by Lightning During Storm

A photo taken during storms in the Tri-state area appears to show the Statue of Liberty's torch getting zinged by a bolt of lightning. Lady Liberty is used to being zapped, reportedly being struck by lightning several times a year. An exact number is not known, but her height and copper coating, which conducts electricity, make her an easy target. Since 1886, Lady Liberty has stood on Liberty Island as a sentinel for liberty and justice for all, but she hasn't always been green.

When the statue was completed in 1886, the copper panels shined like a new penny. However, over the years, the copper color shifted to green as the metal oxidized. The sculptor had no idea that the copper statue would change into its iconic greenish-blue color some 20 years later

