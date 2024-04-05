Statue of Liberty's Torch Struck by Lightning During Storm

A photo taken during storms in the Tri-state area appears to show the Statue of Liberty's torch getting zinged by a bolt of lightning. Lady Liberty is used to being zapped, reportedly being struck by lightning several times a year. An exact number is not known, but her height and copper coating, which conducts electricity, make her an easy target. Since 1886, Lady Liberty has stood on Liberty Island as a sentinel for liberty and justice for all, but she hasn't always been green.
When the statue was completed in 1886, the copper panels shined like a new penny. However, over the years, the copper color shifted to green as the metal oxidized. The sculptor had no idea that the copper statue would change into its iconic greenish-blue color some 20 years later
Statue Of Liberty Torch Lightning Storms Tri-State Area
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »
Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »
Researchers found an 1886 Lake Michigan shipwreck with the help of historic news accounts(CNN) — The remains of a ship that sank over 100 years ago has been discovered off the shores of western Michigan – thanks in part to archival news articles that provided clues to the ship’s location.
Source: accuweather - 🏆 46. / 68 Read more »
Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »