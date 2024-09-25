Statue of Johnny Cash Unveiled at US Capitol

A statue of the late singer-songwriter Johnny Cash was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, the unlikeliest of venues. Congressional leaders, Arkansas lawmakers and members of the Cash family gathered for the unveiling of a bronze statue depicting the "Man in Black."The Cash statue is the second new figure Arkansas has sent to replace two existing images that had represented the state at the U.S. Capitol for more than 100 years.

The two were approved after Arkansas lawmakers debated competing statue ideas ranging from Walmart founder Sam Walton to a Navy SEAL from the state who was killed in Afghanistan. Each state may donate two statues representing notable figures from their history to the Capitol's National Statuary Hall Collection.Cash was born in Kingsland, a tiny town about 60 miles south of Little Rock. He died in 2003 at age 71.

News History Johnny Cash US Capitol Statue Arkansas Music Icon

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox32news / 🏆 547. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arkansas unveils Johnny Cash statue inside the US CapitolJohnny Cash will soon be seen in the unlikeliest of venues, with a statue of the famed singer about to be unveiled at the U.S. Capitol. Congressional leaders, Arkansas lawmakers and members of the Cash family will be on hand Tuesday for the unveiling of a bronze statue in the likeness of the “Man in Black.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Johnny Cash statue unveiled at US Capitol as iconic Arkansas figureA statue of the late singer-songwriter Johnny Cash was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol, with congressional leaders, Arkansas lawmakers, and the Cash family attending the event.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Bronze Statue Of Johnny Cash Unveiled At U.S. CapitolA bronze statue depicting country music legend Johnny Cash was unveiled Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol, replacing an older statue from Arkansas' collection. Congressional leaders, Arkansas lawmakers and members of the Cash family attended the ceremony.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Statue Of Johnny Cash Unveiled In U.S. CapitolA statue of legendary musician Johnny Cash was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, marking the first time a professional musician has been honored with such a tribute. Both Republican and Democratic leaders joined members of Cash’s family for the ceremony, which attracted hundreds of other attendees.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Johnny Cash statue unveiled at the US CapitolA statue of American musician Johnny Cash was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, making Cash the first musician to receive the honor.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Johnny Cash Becomes First Musician Honored With U.S. Capitol StatueCongressional leaders and members of the Cash family gathered Tuesday for the unveiling of a statue honoring Johnny Cash in the U.S. Capitol. The 'Man in Black' becomes the first professional musician to be so recognized, joining notable politicians, trailblazers and activists.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »