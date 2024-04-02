Statue of Boston Marathon Legend Spencer Unveiled

A new statue was unveiled Saturday of a Boston Marathon legend, but it’s not who you might think. While Meb and Des are part of Boston history, this statue honors a New England legend of a different kind—Spencer, the dog who greeted marathon runners for nearly a decade. Spencer, who cheered on runners in Ashland for eight years, was immortalized in a statue at the intersection of Olive, Frankland, and West Union Streets on Saturday.

After years of encouraging runners, Spencer was named the official dog of the Boston Marathon in 2022, first appearing at the race in 2015. But it wasn’t until after a video surfaced of Spencer cheering 2018 runners on in the rain that he attained viral status. The two Boston Strong flags held firmly in his mouth were the therapy dog’s trademark right near the marathon’s three-mile marker, where the statue was placed. Spencer passed away in 2023 after a three-year battle with cancer, and his sister Penny died eight days later

