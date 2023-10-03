Stats of the week: Wow, the Bears are as bad as we thought they were!

Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs for a big gain inside the 10-yard line during the final moment of the 2022 game between Chicago and the Washington Commanders. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)The Chicago Bears are in disarray. The team has lost 14 straight games and — other than last week, when itNever miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

Two weeks ago, on the same day quarterback Justin Fields criticized his coaches, defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned. This week, receiver Chase Claypool criticized how he’d been used. Claypool wasn’t at the game Sunday, and when Coach Matt Eberflus and other members of the organization were asked why, they gave conflicting answers about whether the team had told him to stay home or Claypool had chosen to skip. (Eberflus said Claypool will not play Thursday.)

The Bears have been imploding for 13 games.

The Bears have been imploding for 13 games. What happens next?

After the loss to Denver — one of Fields’s best games as a Bear through three quarters before a sack-fumble touchdown and game-sealing interception — the quarterback said he was frustrated the team’s decision-makers had decided toIn four games, Chicago has the league’s second-worst point differential, minus-62, which is actually somewhat impressive, considering early returns suggest this could be

It’s tough to divvy up blame between the hapless offense and wet-paper-towel defense. The Bears rank last or nearly last in so many other differential categories.The Bears’ defense only has two sacks this season, tied with the New York Giants for the fewest in the league. Not much has changed since Williams resigned and Eberflus took over as defensive play-caller.

The Bears don’t blitz much, and the front — headlined by 28-year-old end Yannick Ngakoue — does not generate much pressure. When the Bears do create pressure, it comes in an average of 2.61 seconds, according to TruMedia, which is the eighth-slowest rate in the league.

Last week, Fields had his best career game as a passer, and the emphasis on throwing seems intentional. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is calling fewer designed runs for Fields, and Fields is scrambling at a career-low rate of 9.1 percent. (It was 15.6 percent in 2022.)on “Thursday Night Football,” the quarterback gashed the Commanders’ defense on the ground. He nearly set up a late game-winning score with a 39-yard scramble. Those memories seem to be preventing Coach Ron Rivera from taking lightly what looks like a terrible team.

“Last year, he gave us hell,” Rivera said of Fields. “We can’t allow that to happen. We’ve got to be disciplined. … You can’t fall asleep on a young team like that because they don’t know the difference. They go out every week, they want to win every week.”