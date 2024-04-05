States Prepare Emergency Plans for Upcoming Total Solar Eclipse

While far fewer states issued emergency declarations ahead of the 2017 total solar eclipse compared to this year, many had emergency plans in place. The total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, will briefly darken the skies over parts of the United States , Canada , and Mexico . This will be the first total solar eclipse witnessed in the U.S. since August 2017. The path of totality will cross over parts of 15 states, including Texas, Illinois, New York, and Maine.

Some states and localities have already declared a state of emergency in preparation for the upcoming eclipse

Total Solar Eclipse Emergency Plans United States Canada Mexico Path Of Totality State Of Emergency

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



12News / 🏆 586. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why April’s Total Solar Eclipse Is So Different From 2017’s ‘Great American Eclipse’I’m an expert on solar eclipses. I'm the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and author of The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

2017's Total Eclipse May Have Caused a Spike in Road FatalitiesThe Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs

Source: ScienceAlert - 🏆 63. / 68 Read more »

Comparing 2017′s ‘Great American Eclipse’ to the 2024 Total Solar EclipseThe April 8, 2024 eclipse will offer another opportunity for spectators to witness the moon completely covering the sun. However, unlike the 2017 eclipse, the path of totality will not cross as close to Jacksonville as the previous eclipse.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Why the 2024 eclipse will be a different experience from 2017Total solar eclipses happen when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, completely blocking the sun's face. But these celestial events aren't all exactly alike.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Why the 2024 eclipse will be a different experience from 2017Total solar eclipses happen when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, completely blocking the sun's face. But these celestial events aren't all exactly alike.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

SoCal Edison to pay $80M to settle claims its equipment sparked devastating Thomas Fire in 2017Southern California Edison will pay $80 million to settle claims on behalf of the U.S. Forest Service connected to a massive wildfire that destroyed more than a thousand homes and other structures in 2017.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »