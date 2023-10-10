Statement from Secretary Becerra and Deputy Secretary Palm on World Mental Health Awareness Day 2023

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement on World Mental Health Awareness Day 2023:
“In America, and around the world, we've come to a powerful realization: Mental Health is Health. Full stop. Here at home and around the world, our goal should be that every individual, regardless of their walk of life, has access to mental health support. When we speak of providing healthcare, it should encompass the care of the mind just as much as the body.
Under the leadership of President Biden, we are addressing the mental health challenges faced by Americans as never before as part of his Unity Agenda for the nation. The reach of our 1400 Community Health Centers has broadened, offering care and support to millions, without regard for their financial means. headtopics.com
The mental wellness of every person is not just a lofty ideal, but a basic human right. As nations bound by shared dreams and challenges, this World Mental Health Awareness Day, we have a powerful opportunity to assure every individual that their well-being is our priority.”U.S.
“Every day I am reminded of the pressing realities we face and the collective responsibility we hold to enhance the health and well-being of all Americans. And today, as we mark World Mental Health Awareness Day, we acknowledge how foundational mental health is to that critical mission. headtopics.com
Mental health challenges impact all Americans. Recent data show that 23% of adults 18 or older had any mental illness in the prior year. And that among high school students surveyed, 29% experienced poor mental health in the prior 30 days.
