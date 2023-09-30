'State-sanctioned swatting' allowed cop to assault teens in 'personal vendetta' for doorbell prank: lawyer

A lawyer for one of two teenagers allegedly assaulted by Delaware State Trooper Dempsey Walters ripped his actions as a 'heinous attack' after a prank. Police originally said it was a case of mistaken identity, but"they didn't really explain" to Al's mom why he was pulled from his home, according to Davis.

Walters allegedly left this scene and joined up with other officers, who had Jaydn in custody, according to a warrant reviewed by Fox News Digital.When Walters arrived, Jaydn was face down on the ground and cuffed by a different state trooper.

"Almost immediately upon arriving, Walters dropped his knee onto the back," Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jenning said in a press release announcing the indictment. The 15-year-old victim of Trooper Dempsey R. Walters' alleged assault had a broken orbital socket and"severe brain trauma," the teen's lawyer, Sam Davis, said.He was escorted into the back of a state police SUV, where Walters punched him after learning he was the one who banged on his door, the indictment alleges.

Walters allegedly tried to shut off his bodycam before the attack, but the audio continued to play while he hit the detained teenager in the face, according to the indictment.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Delaware state trooper indicted for ‘violent rampage’ against pair of teens over doorbell prankThe trooper’s “hard to watch” actions have left the state’s chief law enforcement officer shocked.

Parents of teen attacked by Delaware State Trooper speak outThe parents of a 15-year-old who was attacked by a Delaware State Trooper are speaking out after the officer was charged. NBC10 Delaware bureau reporter Tim Furlong has the latest.

What to know about the Delaware state trooper accused of 'brutally assaulting' a 15-year-oldA Delaware state trooper is facing felony charges for 'brutally assaulting' a 15-year-old and fracturing his orbital socket in response to an apparent doorbell prank.

Doorbell prank spirals into vicious assault involving state trooper: videoThe Delaware Department of Justice released body camera footage showing two physical incidents involving a state trooper, who was subsequently charged with felony assault.

Trooper applicant pool expands after Pa. State Police drops college credit requirementPennsylvania State Police have seen a surge of applicants from people hoping to become state troopers in the month since Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro removed college credit requirements, with nearly half of the aspiring cadets previously being ineligible.

Trooper applicant pool expands after Pennsylvania State Police drops college credit requirementPennsylvania State Police have seen a surge of applicants from people hoping to become state troopers in the month since Democratic Gov.