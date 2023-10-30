State Rep Napolean Bracy, Jr. commits to seeking Alabama’s redrawn Congressional District 2 seat

After serving 13 years in the Alabama House of Representatives, the Mobile native declared he is running to represent newly drawn U.S. Congressional District 2.With the deadline for qualifying for Alabama’s newly drawn U.S. Congressional districts less than two weeks, it was bound to start getting interesting.

African Americans comprise almost 30 percent of the state’s population yet just one of the state’s seven congressional districts has a Black representative—Cong. Terri Sewell, who reps District 7. The voting-age population in the new District 2, whose map was drawn by a Special Master and confirmed by federal judges in September, is 47.6% Black-45% white.

Several potential candidates have stated they are considering a run for District 2, though not yet confirmed their intent to do so. They include The son’s interest in politics began in seventh grade when he ran for parliamentarian. After attending public school in Mobile and graduating from Dillard University in New Orleans with majors in sociology and social welfare, Bracy, Jr. returned home in 2002 following the death of his father. headtopics.com

At the age of 26, he won a seat on the council and soon became council president before joining the legislature in 2010.Working in human resources at Mobile ship manufacturer Austal USA, Bracy says he tries to create more “bright stories” with a workforce development program called the Signature Academy, which allows Mobile area high school students to learn skills such as welding, electrical and body painting during a 12-week program working from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In Congress, Bracy says he would strive elevate the district with a particular emphasis on education, workforce and economic development, and healthcare disparities caused by the closure of hospitals and medical facilities throughout the region. headtopics.com

