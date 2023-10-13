State Rep. Donna Schaibley won't seek reelection, to retire next year after decade in Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State Rep. Donna Schaibley will not seek reelection to her central Indiana seat and will retire next year after a decade in the Indiana House, becoming the latest Republican legislator to either pass on reelection or resign from their seats.

Shaibley was first elected to the Indiana House in 2014 and currently serves as vice chair of the House Public Health Committee. She cited among her accomplishments legislation she authored this year that “lowers patient and employer health care costs by creating greater price transparency and by providing oversight of Indiana’s largest hospital systems.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Indiana State Police Superintendent calls for a review of the Marion County criminal justice systemAshlyn Wright joined WRTV as a digital content producer in February 2023.

State Rep. Josiah Patkotak resigns after winning North Slope mayor’s racePatkotak’s resignation opens a vacancy in the Alaska House of Representatives, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy has 30 days to nominate someone to fill the seat.

NBCUniversal's Donna Langley on the State of SAG-AFTRA talksNBCUniversal content chief Donna Langley expressed the commitment of senior executives involved in SAG-AFTRA talks to help end to the actors strike.

Wisconsin state rep calls parents selfish for opposing trans athletes in girls sportsWisconsin Democratic State Rep. Dave Considine blasted parents’ concerns over their daughters playing with biological males on a sports team as “selfishness.'

Ohio State vs. Michigan State TicketsI am looking for four tickets to OSUv.MSU. Is anyone selling their tickets / what is the best way to purchase tickets while avoiding the excess garbage fees? Thanks in advance - Go Bucks

Penn State-UMass game predictions: Lions are hefty favorites in final tune-up for Ohio StatePhotojournalist for The Harrisburg Patriot-News since 2000 Reach me at ssimmerspennlive.com