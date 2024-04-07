State of Decay 3 Teased for Xbox's Summer Event

A reputable Xbox insider may have just teased that State of Decay 3 is set to be shown off again soon at the publisher's annual summer event . All the way back in 2020, Xbox and developer Undead Labs first announced that State of Decay 3 was in the works with a brief teaser trailer. Since this reveal, though, no additional news, trailers, or gameplay footage on the project have come about, which has left Xbox fans with far more questions than answers.

Fortunately, it now sounds as though this silence is soon slated to come to an end. Based on a new post from reporter Jez Corden, it seems that State of Decay 3 is set to appear during Xbox's forthcoming June showcase. In recent days, reports and rumors tied to this event have been picking up a lot of steam, with Gears of War 6 being one title that is said to make an appearance. Now, Corden has dropped a subtle hint that State of Decay 3 is another game from Xbox that might be showing up in some capacity. "I'm excited about Gears 6 for the June Xbox Showcase, but there's another game whose state I'm incredibly excited to learn more about," Corden wrote. Obviously, Corden's use of the word"state" in this message is what stands out the most and suggests that State of Decay 3 should be getting a new reveal of some sort. For the time being, Xbox itself has yet to even confirm that it will be holding a new showcase in the coming month

State Of Decay 3 Xbox Summer Event Teaser Reveal Gameplay Footage Rumors Showcase

