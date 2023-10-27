State lawmakers introducing bill to combat rising high school playoff ticket prices

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High school football playoffs begin this week, and some state lawmakers are already working to bring down ticket prices.

Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) is cosponsoring House Bill 311, which would bring the cost of tickets down while also giving better prices to students. The current pricing model, which is set by OHSAA, sees online ticket prices at $9 for students and $12 for adults. For anyone looking to buy a ticket at the gate, that will be $15 cash. The playoffs were previously expanded to six games which could see a family of four spend $360 in tickets alone. The new bill, if passed, would overhaul that model.

“This bill forces, if there is a card option, the cash has to be the same,” Rep. Edwards said, “It also forces you to have a student fee, which is lower, and have some exceptions in there for, if they don’t follow the law, for students to get in for free.” headtopics.com

The bill, which was just proposed on Friday, is already seeing positive impacts. According to Rep. Edwards, OHSAA says they will decrease the price for cash payments, something that might not be done until next week.

Rep. Edwards believes the ticket pricing is just a small portion of the investigating that needs to occur regarding OHSAA. “The state really needs to look in to the OHSAA there is something going on here. There is something bad going on where we are exploiting high school kids,” Rep. Edwards said. headtopics.com

