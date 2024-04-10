State Farm to Stop Coverage for 72,000 Houses and Apartments in California

State Farm , California 's largest insurer, will discontinue coverage for 72,000 houses and apartments in the state starting summer 2024. The decision was made due to soaring costs , increasing risk of catastrophes like wildfires, and outdated regulations . The company cited financial health , inflation, catastrophe exposure , reinsurance costs , and limitations of working within old insurance regulations as reasons for the discontinuation.

State Farm General emphasized the importance of maintaining adequate claims-paying capacity and complying with financial solvency laws

