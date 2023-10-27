State Dept. urges U.S. citizens to evacuate Lebanon

Pro-Palestinian protestors in Lebanon are shown. The State Department recommended that U.S. citizens in Lebanon evacuate. | Bilal Hussein/APThe State Department on Friday recommended that U.S. citizens in Lebanon evacuate while flights are available due to an “unpredictable security situation” amid the escalating regional conflict.

“You should have a plan of action for crisis situations that does not rely on U.S. government assistance,”“There is no guarantee the U.S. government will evacuate private U.S. citizens and their family members in a crisis situation,” the statement added. “In the event that a U.S. military-assisted evacuation does occur, our focus will be on helping U.S. citizens. The U.S. government generally cannot provide in-country transportation during a crisis.

Israel on Friday expanded its Gaza bombardment after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on Israeli settlements, with the Biden administration seeking to contain the conflict from spreading to areas such as Lebanon. headtopics.com

Read more:

politico »

State Dept. Email Consoling Staff Omits 'Israel,' 'Jews'A State Department email consoling employees following Hamas' attack on Israel Oct. 7 omits any mention of 'Israel' and 'Jews,' according to the Washington Free Beacon. Read more ⮕

Ohio State Pass Rush Shows How Good It Can Be Against Penn StateWith Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and Caden Curry generating pressure alongside established stars like JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State's pass rush showed how good it can be vs. Penn State. Read more ⮕

Texas State vs. Troy and Arizona vs. Oregon State best bets and gambling oddsBig Noon Kickoff presents Bear Bets as gambling expert Chris “The Bear” Fallica and former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz give their personal best bets of CFB Week 9, choosing the Texas State Bobcats vs. the Troy Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats vs. Oregon State Beavers. Read more ⮕

Penn State mailbag: What can change following Ohio State loss, ahead of Michigan?Penn State needs to make improvements after the loss to Ohio State and ahead of the Michigan game in a few weeks. Read more ⮕

Colorado secretary of state discusses lawsuit to block Trump from state's 2024 ballotThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

State police investigate cargo thefts at South Holland’s Lincoln Oasis on Tri-State TollwayState police are warning truck drivers to be on the watch for cargo thefts at the Chicago Southland Lincoln Oasis in South Holland as they investigate thefts, step up patrols. Read more ⮕