State Considers Recriminalizing Drugs After Surge in Opioid Deaths

A 2020 measure decriminalized drugs in a state after the opioid overdose rate tripled. The measure offered treatment instead of jail time . However, the state saw a significant increase in opioid-related deaths.

Lawmakers believe the issue lies in the law's implementation. The state is now considering recriminalizing drugs to combat the fentanyl crisis and rising violence in inner cities.

