Starward and Lagavulin Collaborate on Subtly Smoky Single Malt

The latest collaboration in the whisky world comes from Starward distillery in Australia and Lagavulin distillery in Scotland . The result is a subtly smoky single malt worth trying. Starward , located in Melbourne , ages its whisky in red wine and fortified wine barrels, while Lagavulin , located on the island of Islay , is known for its heavily peated malts. The collaboration was inspired by a visit to Islay by Starward 's founder and production director.

The new expression combines Starward's single malt aged in red wine casks with Lagavulin's peaty whisky, resulting in a nose of peat, apple crumble, and honey, and a palate of sweet berry and tropical fruit flavors

Starward Lagavulin Collaboration Whisky Single Malt Smoky Peat Red Wine Islay Melbourne Scotland

