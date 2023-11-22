Startup's AI model outperforms Google and Meta alternatives

The startup behind the chatbot Pi says its Inflection-2 model outpaces popular alternatives from Google and Meta, and is catching up to OpenAI’s flagship fast.Inflection AI, the startup behind the conversational chatbot Pi, has unveiled a new AI model that the company claims can outperform two popular alternatives developed by Google and Meta — and is hot on the heels of OpenAI’s larger, flagship model GPT-4.

Called Inflection-2, the model performed better than Google’s PaLM Large 2 model previously announced in May on a number of standard benchmarks, Inflection said, while beating the open-source LLaMA 2 model largely developed by Meta on different measures. Overall, Inflection’s model is the top-performing of its size, the startup said. It only trails GPT-4, the flagship released model from OpenAI, thought to be significantly larger. “Our belief is that we’re just at the very beginning of this scaling curve, and the new capabilities that are going to arise are truly mind blowing,” CEO Mustafa Suleyman said in an interview.in Ma





ForbesTech » / 🏆 318. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meta Platforms Stock News: META loses 4% as Q4 uncertainty prevails on earnings beatMeta Platforms (META), the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, saw its stock price decline over 4% at Thursday’s open in its first regular ses

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Opinion: California’s boosts privacy laws, cracks down on data brokersLurking beyond Apple, Google, Meta and TikTok, an overlooked industry is selling your personal information.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Google, Meta win court fight against Austrian online content ruleGoogle, Meta win court fight against Austrian online content rule

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Google, Meta win court fight against Austrian online content ruleAlphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google, Meta Platforms (META.O) and TikTok on Thursday won backing from Europe's top court in their fight against an Austrian law requiring them to delete hate speech or face fines of up to ($10.69 million).

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

Google, Meta, Discord, and more team up to fight child abuse onlineThe cross-platform Lantern program sees Meta, Google, Discord, and others share and compare data to identify and fight child sexual abuse.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Google rejects Meta’s request to integrate Play Store with QuestMeta approached Google to incorporate the Play Store into the Quest ecosystem, but Google declined the proposal.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »