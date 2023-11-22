Startup's AI model outperforms Google and Meta alternatives

The startup behind the chatbot Pi says its Inflection-2 model outpaces popular alternatives from Google and Meta, and is catching up to OpenAI’s flagship fast.Inflection AI, the startup behind the conversational chatbot Pi, has unveiled a new AI model that the company claims can outperform two popular alternatives developed by Google and Meta — and is hot on the heels of OpenAI’s larger, flagship model GPT-4.
Called Inflection-2, the model performed better than Google's PaLM Large 2 model previously announced in May on a number of standard benchmarks, Inflection said, while beating the open-source LLaMA 2 model largely developed by Meta on different measures. Overall, Inflection's model is the top-performing of its size, the startup said. It only trails GPT-4, the flagship released model from OpenAI, thought to be significantly larger. "Our belief is that we're just at the very beginning of this scaling curve, and the new capabilities that are going to arise are truly mind blowing," CEO Mustafa Suleyman said in an interview.
