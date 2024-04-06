Startup Lightmatter Aims to Enable Hyperscale Computing with Optical Chip-to-Chip Communication

Most artificial intelligence experts seem to agree that taking the next big leap in the field will depend at least partly on building supercomputers on a once unimaginable scale. At an event hosted by the venture capital firm Sequoia last month, the CEO of a startup called Lightmatter pitched a technology that might well enable this hyperscale computing rethink by letting chips talk directly to one another using light.

Data today generally moves around inside computers—and in the case of training AI algorithms, between chips inside a data center—via electrical signals. Sometimes parts of those interconnections are converted to fiber-optic links for great bandwidth, but converting signals back and forth between optical and electrical creates a communications bottleneck. Instead, Lightmatter wants to directly connect hundreds of thousands or even millions of GPUs—those silicon chips that are crucial to AI training—using optical link

Artificial Intelligence Supercomputers Lightmatter Hyperscale Computing Chips Optical Communication Data Movement Electrical Signals Data Center Communications Bottleneck Gpus AI Training

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WIREDBusiness / 🏆 68. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Advanced computing: Startup races towards light-based solutionsFounded by three MIT alumni, Lightmatter aims to revolutionize chip communication and calculation using photonic technologies.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Breaking Moore’s Law: Lightmatter Accelerates Progress Toward Light-Speed ComputingScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Devastating earthquake spares TSMC's $150M chip-making tools, Apple's not facing a chip shortageSebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

1st Neuralink patient shown using brain chip to control computer and play chess in unexpected livestreamHarry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior, evolution and paleontology.

Source: LiveScience - 🏆 538. / 51 Read more »

Dutch hyperloop center aims to advance futuristic transport technologyA 420-meter or quarter-mile white steel tube running alongside a railway line in the windswept northern Netherlands could usher in a new era in the transportation of people and freight

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

New proposed California law aims to help victims of wire fraudProposed California legislation looks at the role of financial institutions in transactions that involve older folks and fraudulent activity.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »