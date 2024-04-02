Startup Develops Remote Controlled Vehicles to Combat Invasive Plants

The startup was founded in 2022 and makes remote controlled vehicles that can munch up and burn away invasive plants and other unwanted vegetation. "The sort of traditional way to do a prescribed burn is with drip torches, and that requires a large number of people," said BurnBot CEO Anukool Lakhina.

Last year's record heat wave worsened drought and dry conditions across the globe, a particularly calamitous situation for California, which has seen 13 of the state's 20 largest wildfires in the past decade. Anukool Lakhina and Waleed "Lee" Haddad founded BurnBot in 2022 to develop robotics and remote-controlled vehicles that can munch up and burn away invasive plants or other dry vegetation that can fuel fires if left fallow. BurnBot has just raised a $20 million funding round led by climate-focused ReGen Ventures, for expansion, hiring, and to develop new machines that can traverse steeper hills and get into tighter spaces.

