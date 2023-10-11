Startup demos upcoming decentralized GPU infrastructure network to OpenAI, Uber

A project that started out as an institutional-grade quantitative trading system for cryptocurrencies and stocks has transitioned to become a decentralized network sourcing GPU computing power to serve increasing demand for AI and machine learning services.

Speaking exclusively to Cointelegraph, CEO and co-founder Ahmad Shadid unpacks details of the network that aims to provide a decentralized platform for renting computing power at a fraction of the cost of centralized alternatives that currently exist.Shadid explains how the project was conceived in late 2022 during a Solana hackathon. Io.

A solution was found in the discovery of Ray.io, an open-source library which OpenAI used to distribute ChatGPT training across over 300,000 CPUs and GPUs. The library streamlined the project’s infrastructure, with its backend developed in the short space of two months.io.net’s working testnet at the AI-focused Ray Summit in Sept. headtopics.com

The decentralized network is set to leverage Solana’s blockchain to deliver SOL and USD Coin (USDC) payments to machine learning engineers and miners that are renting or providing computing power. The project’s roadmap is set to include the launch of a dual native token system that will feature $IO and $IOSD. The token model will reward miners for executing machine learning workloads and maintaining network uptime while considering the dollar cost of electricity consumption.

Shadid tells Cointelegraph that io.net fundamentally differs from centralized cloud services like Amazon Web Services (AWS): The founder adds that any businesses that require AI computation typically use third-party providers, since they lack the GPUs to handle it all in-house. With demand for GPU’s estimated to increase by ten times every 18 months, Hadid says that these is often insufficient capacity to meet demand, leading to long wait times and high prices. headtopics.com

