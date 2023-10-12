Stars Arena recovers 90% of stolen funds after offering $257K bounty

The exploiter of the Web3 social media platform agreed to keep a 10% bounty in exchange for returning the remainder of the stolen funds.Web3 social media platform Stars Arena says it has recovered nearly all of the crypto stolen from an Oct. 7 exploit — minus a 10% bounty to the person responsible.

, Stars Arena added it had written a new smart contract and before placing the returned funds and launching, it was finalizing an audit of the new contract. Stars Arena first alerted its community to the exploit on Oct. 7, calling it a “major security breach” with its smart contract leading to funds being drained.left by the exploit and it had contracted a development team to do a full security audit, though the team has yet to detail how the exploit took place.

Stars Arena recovers 90% of lost funds; exploiter receives quarter of a million worth of AVAXAvalanche-based decentralized social network Stars Arena made headlines at the beginning of the month but became a victim of cybercrime not much later

Stars Arena Exploiter: ‘I Want to Cooperate’News about digital finance and crypto markets, with commentary and analysis from industry insiders.

